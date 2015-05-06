Chris Johnson to Dallas Cowboys: 'Come holler at me'

Emmitt Smith believes the Cowboys will be just fine in the backfield. Free-agent runner Chris Johnson says there's still a missing piece.
"I'd fit good in Dallas," Johnson said this week when asked if the Cowboys would serve as a solid landing spot, per TMZ. "They need it. Yeah. That's what we're trying to do."
By all accounts, it's not what the Cowboys are trying to do. After choosing not to re-sign DeMarco Murray, Dallas passed on drafting a runner to roll with a group that includes Darren McFadden, Joseph Randle, Lance Dunbar and Ryan Williams, prompting Johnson to say: "Dallas, come holler at me."
Johnson produced a career-low 663 yards last season with the Jets, but his 4.3 yards per carry surpassed McFadden's paltry 3.4. TMZ posted video in April that showed the former Titans star running sprints, with Johnson showing no lingering effects from the gunshot wound to his shoulder suffered during a March incident in Florida. In that same post, it was reported that several teams had shown interest in Johnson, but that was before last week's draft helped restock league rosters.
It's possible the Cowboys come calling, but the erstwhile CJ2K isn't the elite force he once was -- and he isn't a priority in Dallas. It's fair to wonder if Johnson finds a job at all in 2015.
Sixteen AFC teams. Four Heroes. Three minutes per team. The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the AFC. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.