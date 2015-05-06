Around the NFL

Chris Johnson to Dallas Cowboys: 'Come holler at me'

Published: May 06, 2015 at 02:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Emmitt Smith believes the Cowboys will be just fine in the backfield. Free-agent runner Chris Johnson says there's still a missing piece.

"I'd fit good in Dallas," Johnson said this week when asked if the Cowboys would serve as a solid landing spot, per TMZ. "They need it. Yeah. That's what we're trying to do."

By all accounts, it's not what the Cowboys are trying to do. After choosing not to re-sign DeMarco Murray, Dallas passed on drafting a runner to roll with a group that includes Darren McFadden, Joseph Randle, Lance Dunbar and Ryan Williams, prompting Johnson to say: "Dallas, come holler at me."

Johnson produced a career-low 663 yards last season with the Jets, but his 4.3 yards per carry surpassed McFadden's paltry 3.4. TMZ posted video in April that showed the former Titans star running sprints, with Johnson showing no lingering effects from the gunshot wound to his shoulder suffered during a March incident in Florida. In that same post, it was reported that several teams had shown interest in Johnson, but that was before last week's draft helped restock league rosters.

It's possible the Cowboys come calling, but the erstwhile CJ2K isn't the elite force he once was -- and he isn't a priority in Dallas. It's fair to wonder if Johnson finds a job at all in 2015.

Sixteen AFC teams. Four Heroes. Three minutes per team. The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the AFC. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defender's return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW