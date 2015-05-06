Chris Johnson to Dallas Cowboys: 'Come holler at me'

Johnson produced a career-low 663 yards last season with the Jets, but his 4.3 yards per carry surpassed McFadden's paltry 3.4. TMZ posted video in April that showed the former Titans star running sprints, with Johnson showing no lingering effects from the gunshot wound to his shoulder suffered during a March incident in Florida. In that same post, it was reported that several teams had shown interest in Johnson, but that was before last week's draft helped restock league rosters.