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Former NFL RB Chris Johnson brings back Ice Bucket Challenge as he continues fight against ALS

Published: Jul 02, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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Associated Press

Former NFL star Chris Johnson is bringing back the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness of ALS as he fights the fatal nervous system disease.

The Ice Bucket Challenge gained popularity in the summer of 2014 as a way to raise ALS awareness. People took a video or photo as they got a bucket of ice water dumped on them, and they'd challenge friends or relatives to do the same.

According to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the drive helped raise an estimated $135 million in the United States and $220 million worldwide in the fight against ALS.

Johnson attempted to boost the cause once more in an Instagram post Wednesday, two days after announcing on "Good Morning America" that he's dealing with ALS.

Johnson said he was inspired after watching former Utah men's basketball player Hunter Mecum post an Instagram video in which he dumped ice water on his head to honor the 40-year-old former running back.

"The support you've shown me over the last few days has meant more than I can put into words," Johnson said in his post. "Seeing this video reminded me of something powerful. Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fighting against this disease. Today, I'm asking you to help me do it again."

Johnson challenged former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch and former Tennessee Titans teammates LenDale White and Adam "Pacman" Jones to participate. Johnson later added Instagram story posts showing White and others getting doused with water.

In his "Good Morning America" interview, Johnson said he was diagnosed with ALS last year.

The 2008 first-round draft pick from East Carolina rushed for 9,651 yards during a 10-year career that included stints with the Titans (2008-13), New York Jets (2014) and Arizona Cardinals (2015-17). He rushed for 2,006 yards and was the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year in 2009.

Copyright Associated Press 2026

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