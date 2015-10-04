Chris Ivory leads the way for Jets in win over Dolphins

The New York Jets put on an impressive show on Sunday in London, bullying the Dolphins on both sides of the ball in a 27-14 win at Wembley Stadium. Here's what you need to know:
- The London fans won't see Marshawn Lynch on their soil this season, but they got the next best thing in Chris Ivory. The underrated Jets running back punished the Dolphins for a career-high 166 yards on 29 carries. The Jets are one-dimensional in their running game, but it's quite a dimension when Ivory is right.
- And now, your weekly reminder that the Dolphins gave Ndamukong Suh $60 million guaranteed in the offseason. The defensive tackle is stuck on zero sacks and was mostly invisible here. In fact, the entire defensive line -- a group that includes Suh, Cameron Wake, Earl Mitchell and Olivier Vernon -- has yet to register a sack this season. Hard to believe.
- Brandon Marshall continues to drive the Jets' offense. On New York's first play from scrimmage, Ryan Fitzpatrick hooked up with Marshall on a 58-yard reception that set the tone for the day. Marshall has gone over 100 yards in three consecutive weeks and might give the Jets something they haven't had since 1986: An All-Pro wide receiver.
- Dolphins coach Joe Philbin might be sitting on a seat that's pants-melting hot right now, but offensive coordinator Bill Lazor deserves some blame for Miami's latest loss. Lazor had an unimaginative game plan that relied too heavily on wide receiver screens that were rarely effective. It was telling that Miami's greatest success moving the ball came on three downfield pass interference calls.
- The Jets haven't had a legitimate edge pass rusher since John Abraham left town a decade ago, but coach Todd Bowles' blitz-crazy defensive scheme does the job in putting heat on the quarterback. Miami struggled all game picking up extra rushers, forcing several premature Tannehill throws.