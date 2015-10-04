Around the NFL

Chris Ivory leads the way for Jets in win over Dolphins

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 06:05 AM

The New York Jets put on an impressive show on Sunday in London, bullying the Dolphins on both sides of the ball in a 27-14 win at Wembley Stadium. Here's what you need to know:

  1. The London fans won't see Marshawn Lynch on their soil this season, but they got the next best thing in Chris Ivory. The underrated Jets running back punished the Dolphins for a career-high 166 yards on 29 carries. The Jets are one-dimensional in their running game, but it's quite a dimension when Ivory is right.
  1. And now, your weekly reminder that the Dolphins gave Ndamukong Suh $60 million guaranteed in the offseason. The defensive tackle is stuck on zero sacks and was mostly invisible here. In fact, the entire defensive line -- a group that includes Suh, Cameron Wake, Earl Mitchell and Olivier Vernon -- has yet to register a sack this season. Hard to believe.
  1. Brandon Marshall continues to drive the Jets' offense. On New York's first play from scrimmage, Ryan Fitzpatrick hooked up with Marshall on a 58-yard reception that set the tone for the day. Marshall has gone over 100 yards in three consecutive weeks and might give the Jets something they haven't had since 1986: An All-Pro wide receiver.
  1. Dolphins coach Joe Philbin might be sitting on a seat that's pants-melting hot right now, but offensive coordinator Bill Lazor deserves some blame for Miami's latest loss. Lazor had an unimaginative game plan that relied too heavily on wide receiver screens that were rarely effective. It was telling that Miami's greatest success moving the ball came on three downfield pass interference calls.
  1. The Jets haven't had a legitimate edge pass rusher since John Abraham left town a decade ago, but coach Todd Bowles' blitz-crazy defensive scheme does the job in putting heat on the quarterback. Miami struggled all game picking up extra rushers, forcing several premature Tannehill throws.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has released multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.
news

Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

﻿Nate Solder﻿ and the Giants have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position with the signing of former Saints TE Josh Hill.
news

Washington G Brandon Scherff signs franchise tag tender

A top-tier guard was tagged as such earlier this week, and he didn't waste much time signing on the dotted line. ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ has signed his franchise tag tender with Washington for the second year in a row.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With 15 NFL stadiums and facilities across the country already open to administer COVID-19 vaccines, more than 1 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

The Buffalo Bills are keeping key impending free agents home before the market opens. A day after retaining linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿, the Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with tackle ﻿Daryl Williams﻿.
news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is staying in Tampa Bay for a bit longer than previously expected. ﻿Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.
news

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

A day after saying Deshaun Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, Texans coach David Culley was asked on "GMFB" about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal worth up to $13.6M

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW