Chris Hogan signs offer sheet with Patriots

Despite catching just 36 balls for 450 yards last season, Hogan -- known as "7-Eleven" because, in theory, he's always open -- impressed coach Bill Belichick with his football IQ during a visit this week, per the Bills' official website. That matters in Foxborough, where wideouts are asked to play complex roles in Belichick's offense. Chad Johnson, for instance, was released by the team years ago because he couldn't pick up the playbook. But that's not all: