Chris Harris, Von Miller lead stellar Denver Broncos defense

Interestingly, I asked Miller about Phillips' influence and his propensity to scheme favorable matchups for players to shine. Miller downplayed the X's and O's. Miller said the aggressiveness of what Denver does with him and Ware and other perimeter players almost always leads to teams using additional pass protection, having tight ends, receivers or running backs "chip" them before getting into those pass routes. That pretty much results in three receivers getting out on routes and, Miller said, that's easy pickings for the defensive backfield.