Chris Harris Jr. = true shutdown corner? 'Oh yeah -- definitely'

CH: That's the biggest challenge right there. I haven't been in a zone-concept defense, so I don't even know how that feels, to be able to look and just break on the ball like that. But it's definitely harder, man, because, like I said, you don't have your eyes on the quarterback, you have your eye on your man, and you have to react and try to go pick it and go get it. Most of the time, when you can look, that vision, I mean, that helps you out, too. That's why those guys ... Asante Samuel, I mean, he's a perfect guy that you can name that had all vision on the quarterback, could break on everything, and that's why he always had a high pick number, man. I would love to be in a zone concept every once in a while. Probably later on in my career.