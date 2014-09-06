 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chris Harris: 'I'm treating Andrew Luck like Big Ben'

Published: Sep 06, 2014 at 07:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Getting through the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line hasn't been a huge challenge for defenses the past two seasons. Getting Andrew Luck to the ground, on the other hand, presents a problem.

Luck has a knack of shedding tacklers, buying time and finding receivers downfield or trotting to open space. It's a trait Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will be wary of when the Broncos and Coltsface off Sunday night.

"I'm treating Andrew Luck like Big Ben," Harris said citing Roethlisberger, who he faced in the 2011 playoffs and the 2012 regular-season opener, per the Broncos' official team website. "When you're playing Roethlisberger, you can't tackle him low. You have to tackle him high, and tackle the ball, because he's so strong.

"So we know with Andrew Luck running around, we've got to plaster -- and 'plaster' means we've got to lock onto our guys immediately when we see him out of the pocket, because it's going to happen."

The comparison is apt as both quarterbacks have the strength to shed blockers and mobility to find receivers when defensive backs try to rally up the field.

The Colts' offensive line is once again littered with concerns entering the season opener, so if Harris and his Broncos teammates can corral Luck it will go a long way to avenging last season's loss to Indy.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the season opener and previews every Week 1 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Russell Wilson focused on helping Steelers win, not QB battle with Kenny Pickett

Formally introduced by the Steelers on Friday, QB Russell Wilson said his mindset isn't yet on beating out Kenny Pickett for the starting role, rather helping Pittsburgh get back on track. 
news

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant. 
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Aaron Donald's retirement announcement rocked the NFL world on Friday. Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media.
news

Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement following 10 NFL seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Texans

The Vikings will now have the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks in the first round come April 25 after a trade with the Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche explains his decision to take less money in order to stay in New England, citing his loyalty to the club that drafted him in 2020 and his excitement to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo.
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold former Seattle QB Drew Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on frustration with team's quiet start to free agency: 'Everybody certainly has that right'

With a quiet start to free agency this week, Cowboys fans expressed frustration with the lack of big-name acquisitions. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones responded to the frustration, detailing what the team's approach is at this point in the offseason.