Chris Harris: I'll give Broncos 'fair chance' to keep me

Published: May 29, 2019 at 11:08 AM
Herbie Teope

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has the short-term locked up after agreeing to a one-year adjustment on his salary, which now pays up to $12.05 million in 2019.

As for the future, Harris, who turns 30 on June 18, remains in the air whether he will be in Denver or another team beyond the upcoming season.

The four-time Pro Bowler, however, made it clear he has plenty of football left in him and the Broncos will have every opportunity to keep him when it's time to discuss a new contract.

"I'm not done, I'm not close to done," Harris told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. "I'm definitely giving them a shot, definitely.

"I mean, I'm not never going to count out. Like I told you all earlier, the situation could always be salvaged and worked out. So, I'll go do my thing, and then at the end of the year, whatever, I'll definitely give them a fair chance, for sure."

Harris said he will take it "day by day" as he enters the 2019 season, but he emphasized his desire to eventually one day finish his playing career in a Broncos uniform.

"I've always said I want to retire here and that's always been my mentality here," he said. "So, if I got to go show them in 16 games that I want to retire here, then I'm going to go do."

The path to another contract begins now, as Harris reported for work Wednesday for the first time since the start of organized team activities.

He now sets his sights on absorbing a new defensive scheme under head coach Vic Fangio within a rebuilt defensive secondary with cornerbacks Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan.

But Harris appears comfortable enough knowing the defensive skill sets around him will allow him to accomplish what he does best, and that's locking up against an opponent's best receiving threat.

"We got guys that are flexible, that can play everywhere, guys that are smart," Harris said. "I want to take pressure off of them.

"If they need to put me on AB [Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown] in Week 1, I'm ready for that. Whoever is the top receiver, I'm ready for that. Any pressure to take off those guys, let those guys play free and let me take on the big challenge every week, I'm ready for that."

