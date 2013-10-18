Chris Golic tells parents 'sky is not falling' in work with USA Football

I kind of feel like it's my role to talk to mothers. In this day and age, you hear mothers say, "Oh, I'm not going to let my son play this" or "I'm not going to let my daughter do this." They tend to be the real decision-makers when it comes to what their kids participate in. For the most part, they'll take them to all of their practices. They're pretty involved on a day-to-day basis. I feel like my role is to let the mothers know that the sky is not falling with regards to football and youth sports in general. You tend to hear the media report a lot of the worst-case scenarios when it comes to sports and injuries. You tend to hear about the really bad stories involving sports and parents tend to latch onto it and become afraid. I can understand that. You want what's best for your kids. But I also realize that we can't live in a bubble. I think the best way to approach sports is to equip yourself with information, make sure that the coaches are equipped to do their job and that they're certified. You have to let your kids live their life. I would never want to stand between my kids and something that they love and have a chance to be really successful at. I consider myself as someone who should be boosting them and finding a way to make them successful rather than telling them, "No, no, no, no. You shouldn't do that. That's not good for you to do." I don't believe in that. Life is too short. You need to go out and try things, whether it's being in the band or being on the football team. You need go out and experience it and you need to be involved in something. I think that's very important.