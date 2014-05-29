Chris Golic sees Heads Up program helping beyond football fields

Published: May 29, 2014 at 04:46 AM

Christine Golic, wife of ESPN radio host Mike Golic and mother of New Orleans Saints guard Mike Golic, Jr., joined NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Thursday to discuss the positive impact Heads Up Football has had in the world of sports. She is an ambassador for the USA Football program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action. 
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for season opener vs. Chiefs

One of Sunday's marquee matchups will be without two of its stars. Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) and Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu are inactive for Sunday's clash between Cleveland and Kansas City.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip injury in loss to Chargers

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after getting crunched on the ground by Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old was ruled out with a hip injury. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 1 games

49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury. Keep track of every injury from every Week 1 game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW