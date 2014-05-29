Christine Golic, wife of ESPN radio host Mike Golic and mother of New Orleans Saints guard Mike Golic, Jr., joined NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Thursday to discuss the positive impact Heads Up Football has had in the world of sports. She is an ambassador for the USA Football program.
Chris Golic sees Heads Up program helping beyond football fields
Published: May 29, 2014 at 04:46 AM
