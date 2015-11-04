Chris Golic: Sam Grewe's journey serves as a true inspiration

NFL Health Playbook will feature a guest columnist every week, each with a different viewpoint of player health and safety from youth sports to pro football.
By Chris Golic, NFL Health Playbook columnist
There's nothing better than hearing stories about sports and the resiliency of the human spirit. Individuals overcoming life's obstacles to achieve amazing things are the best part of sports. Getting to hear each athlete's journey is always inspiring and reminds us all about how far heart and determination can take each of us even during some of life's toughest times. It's a story anyone is capable of teaching us.
Early in 2012, the University of Notre Dame football team adopted Sam Grewe -- a teenager from Middlebury, Indiana, who had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of bone cancer would require months of chemotherapy and a partial amputation. Sam spent the season with Notre Dame during its run to the BCS National Championship game, and a bond was forged between him and the members of that squad that still exists.
The last time I saw Sam and his family was the week of the BCS game in Miami. After that season, social media became my link to Sam and his life. Twitter keeps me updated on his health and his day-to-day happenings. From a distance we all watch him happily living the life of a normal teenager. In September, though, he shared he was heading to Qatar to represent the United States in the Paralympic World Championships. Amazing, right? Now, fast forward to Oct. 22: Not only did Sam compete, he won! He won a gold medal in the T42 high jump (above-knee amputees) as the youngest competitor in the field.
Upon hearing the news, I reached out to his mother, Michelle, to congratulate her on Sam's success. She was nice enough to share some of her perspective about her son's unexpected journey to Qatar and his chance to compete in Rio de Janeiro next summer:
What do you think sports have done for Sam as a young man since his diagnosis?
Michelle: "Sports have been a constant in Sam's life. When diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a seventh grader his thoughts gravitated to how he would change athletically, which was depressing and scary. Being adopted by the Notre Dame football team two days before his amputation took place was a start back into the world of athletics (A very big step!). Since then, we have taken it step by step (pun intended). Each opportunity to play on a team has taught him something about his abilities with the amputated leg. We live in a small community that cheers Sam on in everything he does and sports gave them an avenue to be a part of the journey.
"Discovering the world of adaptive sports was intimidating and we had very little knowledge of the opportunities. Our closest facility for competition is Chicago, a good two-and-a-half hours away, so participating was time consuming and expensive. Sam, however, quickly realized he could be competitive again and went full force towards developing skills. As parents, we did all we could to get him registered for events and found ways to make the transportation happen."
As a mom, were you ever worried about him participating in sports?
"Before (his) cancer, my concerns watching Sam play centered around whether or not he would be physically hurt. He always went after each play with the full force that makes a mother cringe. Now after cancer I don't worry about the physical injury part, but more about the emotional acceptance of his new normal and wanting him to have a positive experience. The leg during rotationplasty surgery was reattached with plates and with an extra bone that was no longer needed as a rod to hold together the two parts so that the leg is not going to break. The prosthetic itself breaks, but it is just a piece of equipment." (Although, it is a very expensive piece of equipment. He now travels with his own tool bag to make repairs.)
What's in the future for Sam with his high jumping?
"Sam will continue developing his high-jump skills. He is hooked! We don't know what opportunities will be available between now and next competition season, but the team has flown him out to the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California, twice this school year, so perhaps he will get to go back out for more training. We will wait and see! He will continue to train with Kyle Mishler, a coach at Goshen College, and work to stay in shape. In July, Sam will go to North Carolina for qualifications to hopefully qualify for the USA team to compete in the Paralympics in Rio in 2016!"
Were you in Qatar with him?
"Sam went to Doha, Qatar, alone. Yes, as a mother, I sent my 17 year old to the Middle East without a parent! Yikes! Sam has had an extensive amount of experience flying and knows all the routines, plus we knew he would meet up with some teammates at (Chicago) O'Hare Airport to travel with. Once in Doha, Sam was with teammates he has developed good friendships with and we knew they would hang out together. Cathy Sellers and Tina Kauffman-Cain are the two main coaches for the USA Paralympic Track and Field team and they adore Sam and would never allow him to be in any danger. So, I felt comfortable sending him without parents. The only part a bit difficult was sending him back home alone. Sam had already missed enough school so he came home a week before the competition ended. That meant going from Doha, to Germany, to Chicago, to South Bend all alone. He arrived home fine, but exhausted!" (Of course, he was met at the airport by two TV stations and a lot of family. When back in town there were fire trucks and a large welcoming crowd, so he had to wait for the desired rest!)
Two short years ago could you ever have imagined Sam being where he is today?
"Sam has exceeded expectations. As a mother, you ultimately just want your kids healthy and alive. We had times where we didn't know if those two qualities would be part of Sam's future. Today he is healthy and active beyond my dreams. Rotationplasty is a very weird surgery, but Sam was wise enough as a seventh grader to see how it would allow him to be active after cancer and he was right!"
===
I do recognize that something terrible like cancer had to happen to get him to where he is now traveling and having wonderful experiences. The Notre Dame adoption was beyond a dream come true with experiences that would truly make a grown man cry. This year, traveling to Arizona, Iowa, Chicago, the Netherlands and Minneapolis for adaptive sports competition has opened up the world to a young man and developed friendships with others who have had some tough turns in life. And then making the Parapan-Am Games in Toronto, two trips to the Olympic Training Camp in California, and the World Championships in Doha, Qatar ... unbelievable!!!
Keep an eye out for Sam as he works toward Rio next summer, and let him be a reminder about the power sports can have in changing the lives of its participants. Everybody has a different reason why they compete, but the journey each athlete experiences can change the course of their lives and is capable of inspiring others.
Christine Golic is the NFL's Consultant on Youth Football and a member of the Heads Up Football Advisory Committee. Golic is the wife of Mike Golic, a nine-year NFL veteran and co-host of ESPN Radio's "Mike and Mike in the Morning," and mother of two sons who played college football at Notre Dame and a daughter who is a swimmer at Notre Dame.