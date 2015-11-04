Chris Golic: Sam Grewe's journey serves as a true inspiration

"Sam went to Doha, Qatar, alone. Yes, as a mother, I sent my 17 year old to the Middle East without a parent! Yikes! Sam has had an extensive amount of experience flying and knows all the routines, plus we knew he would meet up with some teammates at (Chicago) O'Hare Airport to travel with. Once in Doha, Sam was with teammates he has developed good friendships with and we knew they would hang out together. Cathy Sellers and Tina Kauffman-Cain are the two main coaches for the USA Paralympic Track and Field team and they adore Sam and would never allow him to be in any danger. So, I felt comfortable sending him without parents. The only part a bit difficult was sending him back home alone. Sam had already missed enough school so he came home a week before the competition ended. That meant going from Doha, to Germany, to Chicago, to South Bend all alone. He arrived home fine, but exhausted!" (Of course, he was met at the airport by two TV stations and a lot of family. When back in town there were fire trucks and a large welcoming crowd, so he had to wait for the desired rest!)