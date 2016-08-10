Around the NFL

Chris Culliver signs with Miami Dolphins, put on PUP

Published: Aug 10, 2016 at 01:26 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Miami Dolphins are adding veteran depth for their beleaguered cornerback corps.

The team signed former 49ers and Redskins corner Chris Culliver, the team announced Wednesday, and placed him on the physically unable to perform list. His contract is expected to be for one year and worth up to $5 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Culliver was released by Washington in May after signing a four-year, $32 million contract in March of 2015. He was free for the taking because he's coming off of an ACL tear that limited him to six games last season.

The Dolphins desperately needed help at the position after offseason hype bunny Tony Lippett began losing snaps to Chimdi Chekwa early in training camp. Second-round draft pick Xavien Howard, expected to play a major role as a rookie, remains on the active/physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

Outside of cornerback Byron Maxwell and underappreciated strong safety Reshad Jones, Miami's secondary is riddled with question marks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

