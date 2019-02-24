Around the NFL

Chris Boswell will have to compete for Steelers' job

Published: Feb 24, 2019 at 10:32 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the saga of the Steelers carries on with Le'Veon Bellnow a free agent, Antonio Brown likely to be traded and Ben Roethlisberger's leadership called into question, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the messy drama this past week in a scrum with local reporters.

Somewhat overlooked, much as it was in the shadows of all the superstars' spotlight this past season, was the trying campaign of kicker Chris Boswell.

Perhaps it's worth pondering whether all the drama would have played out as it did had Boswell been better, considering the impact his misses had on the Steelers' fortunes. After all, Boswell converted a career-low 65 percent of his field goals and maybe most telling missed seven kicks (point-after attempts and field goals) in five games Pittsburgh did not win, including a season-opening 21-21 tie with the Browns in which he misfired on a game-winning 42-yard field goal. That tie set the tone for the roller-coaster ride that was Pittsburgh's playoff-less 9-6-1 season.

"The drop-off with Chris Boswell was surprising, disappointing and this is something that Chris shares with us like we share with him," Colbert said via a transcript from his scrum. "We believe that Chris Boswell has the ability to do better than he did, he has already proven that. He set a standard for himself in 2017, as a Pro Bowl player and last year statistically he was one of the worst kickers and that's a huge drop-off."

Boswell's statistics are clear evidence of his trials and tribulations during a season he ended on injured reserve with a groin injury. In 20 attempts, he converted an unlucky 13 field goals. The 65 percent kicks converted, the 13 field goals and the 20 attempts were all career-lows and the percentage was the second-worst in the league ahead of only Zane Gonzalez (nine of 14 for 64.3 percent), who played in only seven games for two teams. Boswell made 43 of 48 extra points with his 89.6 point-after percentage third-worst in the league.

As the Steelers struggled out of the gate to a 1-1-1 record, Boswell's difficulties ran parallel as he was only one of four on field goals and nine of 11 on PATs. In a stunning Week 13 defeat at Oakland, the four-year pro missed two field goals and the Steelers lost, 24-21.

Bell, Brown and Big Ben drew a lot of headlines and controversy, but 'Bos' had a tumultuous season and his future in Pittsburgh could be up in the air.

"As a young player we also believe that he can find his way out of that and we will support him in that attempt," Colbert said. "Does that mean that he won't have competition? Absolutely not. We signed a kid, Matt McCrane, when we put Boswell on reserve/injured and Matt did a nice job in that Cincinnati game kicking the field goals that helped us win that game. Could we add another young player into that mix? Sure. There will be competition for 'Bos.'"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in playing in regular season

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas. Joining Prime Video's "TNF in The Shop" for Thursday Night Football, Beckham said at this point he's targeting a return for the postseason only.

news

Lions hope to expand rookie Jameson Williams' role vs. Vikings: It'll be 'real exciting to watch'

Rookie receiver Jameson Williams got his feet wet in the Lions' Week 13 win over Jacksonville, his first snaps of the season since suffering an ACL tear in college. Now Detroit hopes to see the wideout plunge further into the water.

news

Jets QB Mike White on facing Bills after four-INT game in 2021: 'I don't want it to beat me twice'

Mike White has jumpstarted the Jets offense following Zach Wilson's November benching, throwing for 315-plus yards in back-to-back weeks, but he knows Buffalo is a different test, particularly after last year's disaster.

news

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots offense is 'how a defensive guy would call offensive plays'

Ahead of Monday night's game against New England, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the Pats' play-calling under Matt Patricia.

news

Maxx Crosby on Raiders' latest collapse against Rams: 'I just feel bad for the fans'

Thursday night's epic 17-16 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams marked the fourth game the Las Vegas Raiders have lost after building a 13-plus point lead this season.

news

Baker Mayfield delivers magical win for Rams: 'I don't know if you could write it any better than that'

Just two days after he was claimed by the Rams off waivers from the Panthers, Baker Mayfield led a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to push his new team past the Raiders.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Rams' win over Raiders on Thursday night

Having been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Baker Mayfield rallied his new squad past the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" for a 17-16 victory in near-miraculous fashion.

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs left the game briefly due to a hand injury, but returned against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz reveals he underwent surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz told reporters on Thursday, while accepting his Man of the Year nomination, that he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL, requiring surgery to repair both ligaments.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons' starting quarterback; Atlanta to bench Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons will be turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their new starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Ridder will be replacing Marcus Mariota, who had a 5-8 record as the starter this season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE