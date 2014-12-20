Around the NFL

Chris Borland placed on San Francisco 49ers' I.R.

Published: Dec 20, 2014 at 08:17 AM

Chris Borlandmade an instant impact when given the opportunity this season, earning buzz as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. His rookie campaign is now over.

The San Francisco 49ers placed November's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.

Niners defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday "it would be a stretch right now" for Borland to play in San Francisco's final two games this season. Borland exited last week's loss to the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury.

A third-round pick, Borland replaced an injured Patrick Willis in Week 7 and quickly earned a reputation as a tackling machine. In one three-week stretch, Borland racked up 58 tackles. He will finish 2014 with a team-leading 128 tackles, one sack and two interceptions, with nearly all that production coming as the league's leading tackler after Week 6.

The former Wisconsin star became the first player in 20 years to register 70 tackles and two interceptions in a single calendar month.

Borland has earned himself a significant role in San Francisco going forward, though the linebacker field will be crowded with Willis and NaVorro Bowman returning from injury next year. Teams have had worse problems.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jay Cutler's benching and what it means for his future with the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Former 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to restart his NFL career by taking on a new position. The one-time wide receiver is trying out for the Giants this weekend as a tight end.
news

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields is 'going to do everything that I can to get that starting job'

No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields told the media on Friday "he's going to do everything that I can to get" the Bears' starting quarterback job, but he likewise proclaimed his trust in Matt Nagy's plan for him -- even if that means sitting. Either way, the former five-star recruit and Buckeyes standout believes he's "built for this." 
news

Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'want him back in the worst way'

The Green Bay Packers opened their rookie minicamp on Friday, but the status of Aaron Rodgers remains topic No. 1 in Wisconsin. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the team wants its star QB "back in the worst way."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW