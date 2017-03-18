Chris Baker: 'Hurtful' that Redskins didn't offer deal

"It was really hurtful learning that the Redskins didn't really offer me a contract," Baker said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday, "being that I was one of their best defensive linemen on their team for the last couple of years and really worked my way up from the practice squad to being one of the best linemen. And for them not to offer me was very hurtful, but I understand it's a business and I'm very happy to move forward with the Buccaneers and I think I really have a bright future there."