Around the NFL

Chris Baker: 'Hurtful' that Redskins didn't offer deal

Published: Mar 18, 2017 at 04:17 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Chris Baker forgives, but he doesn't forget.

The newly-minted Buccaneers defensive tackle is celebrating his multi-year deal with Tampa Bay, but is still smarting from his unceremonious exit in D.C.

"It was really hurtful learning that the Redskins didn't really offer me a contract," Baker said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday, "being that I was one of their best defensive linemen on their team for the last couple of years and really worked my way up from the practice squad to being one of the best linemen. And for them not to offer me was very hurtful, but I understand it's a business and I'm very happy to move forward with the Buccaneers and I think I really have a bright future there."

Baker hasn't been shy about expressing his discontent with how things ended with the Redskins. The tackle tweeted this directed message immediately after his deal was announced.

That Baker, a proven undrafted free agent and Washington's most effective lineman last season, wasn't offered a contract in free agency, with a hometown discount at the very least, would be surprising if he was negotiating with any other franchise. But with the Redskins' front office the mess that it is, sans Scot McCloughan and a semblance of a plan, 'Skins supporters should hardly be shocked that their brass let a top defensive weapon walk.

Let's hope Baker channels his inner Corleone over time and reconciles that his exit wasn't personal; it was strictly bad business.

In the meantime, Baker can anchor the defensive line of a young and playoff-hungry Bucs team, one that has a far brighter future than the organization he left behind by the Potomac.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald a championship: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

The Los Angeles Rams organization is aiming to bring Aaron Donald the only thing missing in his trophy case, a Super Bowl ring.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
news

Odell Beckham: I was 'very close' to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams

Odell Beckham's decision to sign with the Rams paid off in a big way. The star receiver revealed Monday that he almost landed in another city other than L.A.
news

Sean McVay says Tyler Higbee (MCL) likely won't practice to start week, status for Super Bowl LVI TBD

Rams TE Tyler Higbee (MCL)﻿ remains sidelined heading into Super Bowl LVI. Coach Sean McVay provided an update on Higbee's condition on Monday.
news

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's contract expiring 

Eric Bieniemy's contract with the Chiefs is expiring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs for a fifth season or he could become a "hot free-agent OC," Pelissero added
news

Saints hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith is heading back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans have agreed to a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW