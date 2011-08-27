Chopping block: OT Cousins, WR Harper among Ravens cut

Published: Aug 27, 2011 at 03:49 AM

The Baltimore Ravens announced the release of offensive tackle Oniel Cousins on Saturday, one of nine cuts that helped the team near the 80-man roster limit, which must be reached by Aug. 30.

Cousins, the Ravens' 2008 third-round pick out of UTEP, appeared in 25 games and started four in three seasons.

The Ravens also waived wide receiver Justin Harper, their 2008 seventh-round draft choice.

Other cuts include defensive tackle Cornell Banks, center Ryan Bartholomew, offensive tackle Brady Bond, wide receivers Rodney Bradley and Terrell Zachery, linebacker Anthony Leon and tight end Jonathan Stupar.

