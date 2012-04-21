Choosing between Luck, Griffin was tough call

"I believe without question, both will be successful," Polian said. "I believe Andrew may struggle early simply because of the surrounding cast playing with him. It was nowhere near where Peyton's was and he went 3-13. I think Andrew will struggle more because of the receivers around him. Only Reggie (Wayne) and Austin (Collie) are back. RGIII is going to be adapting to a new offense. In spite of that, he may have the easier road in his rookie year. Having said that, they'll both struggle, but that doesn't change my opinion. I think both will be successful."