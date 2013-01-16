Analysis

Chip Kelly saves Philadelphia Eagles in one fell swoop

Published: Jan 16, 2013 at 06:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

After a zany, confusing and occasionally embarrassing head-coaching search, the Philadelphia Eagles got their man, dropping a bomb on the NFL.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced that they had hired Chip Kelly. Hold on while I pick my jaw up off the ground.

Wow.

In one fell swoop, the Eagles have saved face -- and their franchise.

Philadelphia's hunt for a new coach had turned into a bit of a punch line recently. Less than two weeks ago, it seemed that Kelly was going to stay at Oregon after interviewing with both the Eagles and the Cleveland Browns. Another candidate, Bill O'Brien, had decided to stay at Penn State. Philadelphia also had been interested in Doug Marrone, but he slipped away while they waited for Kelly to make up his mind, joining the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles then brought in a series of second-tier assistants (like Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley) and former head coaches (Brian Billick), any of whom would have left the rabid Eagles fans in an uproar had they been hired.

Now we won't hear any more chatter about general manager Howie Roseman scaring off candidates. He deserves credit for helping to convince Kelly to come aboard, as Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The once seemingly defunct Eagles now have life again. They have sizzle.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie likely knew back in September that Andy Reid was going to be the ex-coach of the Eagles. After the incredible run Reid had with the franchise, Lurie had to go big with his next hire. He had to inspire. And after initially being spurned, Lurie and Roseman delivered.

Kelly isn't Steve Spurrier. He's going to be a big success in the NFL.

He's bright. He'll use his system, but he's not going to force it. Like all great coaches in sports (Bill Belichick, Pat Riley, Joe Torre), Kelly will adapt to the talent around him.

Expect the Eagles to run an up-tempo offense, like Kelly's Oregon teams. Running backs LeSean McCoy and Bryce Brown will be great, but Philadelphia does need a franchise quarterback. Michael Vick would be a better fit than Nick Foles in Kelly's system, but I'm sure Kelly will want to add a new signal-caller or two. Perhaps Matt Flynn or Alex Smith might make sense. And, of course, there is another athletic quarterback who would surely like a change of scenery: Tim Tebow.

Questioning Kelly's approach? Have you watched football this year? High-octane offenses work. Gimmick offenses can work.

You know who approves of this move? None other than coaching legend John Madden.

"I think it is a good get," Madden said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "If you look at football today, it is going towards what colleges are doing. Teams are trying to copy, and being successful with, what he does. Defensive coordinators are going to be on their heels."

As the Boston Globe's Greg A. Bedard reported in October, Kelly influenced the changes Belichick made to the Patriots' offense.

That's Bill Belichick we're talking about. Of the New England Patriots.

There are still details to work out. Kelly's coaching staff will be ultra-important. In the wake of the Juan Castillo failure, Kelly needs a strong, well-respected defensive coordinator. He also needs a legit offensive line coach.

Going to the college ranks for a coach is always a bit of a risk. But as I wrote in November, Greg Schiano's success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has shown teams that the strategy can work.

Kelly isn't going to just be good. He's going to be great.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Is Jalen Hurts set to break through in Year 2? Could David Montgomery soar to new heights in Chicago? Marc Sessler has identified one prime candidate from each NFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Could Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins be on the verge of a breakout season? How about Raiders DE Maxx Crosby? Marc Sessler has chosen one prime candidate from each AFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.
news

All eyes on Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as QB enters pressure-packed Year 2 in Miami

After an up-and-down rookie campaign and one notorious practice outing, Tua Tagovailoa is heading into a pressure-packed season in Miami. Mike Giardi provides helpful context on what to make of the former No. 5 overall pick.
news

Dallas Cowboys chosen for 'Hard Knocks': Four storylines to watch on HBO's five-episode series

The Dallas Cowboys have been chosen for the 20th-anniversary edition of the Emmy Award-winning series "Hard Knocks." Nick Shook identifies four juicy storylines to follow in this summer's five-episode HBO run.
news

2021 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's MVP

Will CeeDee Lamb take a massive leap in his second season? Is Tom Brady set to defy Father Time yet again? Can George Kittle bounce back from injury in a big way? Dan Hanzus predicts each NFC team's MVP for the 2021 season.
news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2021: Ezekiel Elliott just misses top five

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2021 NFL season. Ezekiel Elliott lands just outside of the top five while a few second-year backs are knocking on the door of the top 10. Check out MJD's full pecking order.
news

2021 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team's MVP

Will Myles Garrett have his best season yet in Cleveland? Can Carson Wentz regain his form in Indy? What impact will Julio Jones have in Tennessee? Dan Hanzus predicts each AFC team's MVP for the 2021 season.
news

Follow the money: Will NIL laws sway NFL draft early entry decisions?

NFL agents believe the NIL income that becomes available to college athletes this week could convince some draft prospects with lower-round grades as underclassmen to stay in school instead of turning pro.
news

Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones: New England Patriots set for true quarterback competition in training camp

Mike Giardi says a legit quarterback competition is on tap for the Patriots this summer, with Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones both vying for the opportunity to lead New England into the 2021 season.
news

Most complete NFL teams heading into 2021 season? Browns, Buccaneers lead the pack

Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from its Super Bowl-winning season, but Marc Ross says a different team currently boasts the most complete group in the NFL. Check out the top five rosters entering the 2021 season.
news

2021 All-Under-25 Team: Lamar Jackson leads NFL's rising stars

Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2021 season? Nick Shook identifies the league's top rising stars at each position with his All-Under-25 Team, a group headlined by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson.
news

How Carl Nassib's courageous announcement changed -- and challenged -- the NFL

Raiders DE Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Judy Battista explores how the trailblazer's Monday announcement changed the league -- and challenged it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW