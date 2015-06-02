Chip Kelly's polarizing Philadelphia Eagles: My NFC East champs

I had no issue with Kelly's handling of Jeremy Maclin's free agency. According to multiple reports, Philadelphia offered him a deal, but it didn't acquiesce to the receiver's financial demands, so the Eagles allowed him to walk. That's smart management -- Kelly refused to go crazy and overpay. Maclin, of course, ended up signing a five-year, $55 million deal with Kansas City, returning to his home state and the coach who drafted him (Andy Reid). Chiefs receivers totaled zero -- zero -- touchdowns last year. Kansas City was desperate. Chip Kelly doesn't do desperate. Instead, he calmly drafted Maclin's replacement, Nelson Agholor, a legit No. 1 receiver who will be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year in Kelly's system. Well, assuming someone can get him the ball ...