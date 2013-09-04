Chip Kelly's Eagles will push pace, but won't revolutionize NFL

So the sea change hasn't occurred yet. I like Kelly and think he has some terrific offensive ideas, but I don't think number of plays is any more of a magic bullet than time of possession. Obviously every play or second you can possess the ball, you are better off than when your opponent has it. But whether you subscribe to the Bill Parcells school of football, in which time of possession is paramount, or fall in love with the new wave that says you impose your will on the other team by running plays until your opponents' tongues are dragging on the ground, neither method means anything without accompanying points. Without steady scoring, both philosophies are like empty calories in a diet -- they fill space, but serve no purpose.