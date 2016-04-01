Chip Kelly on Niners' O: 'There's good depth there'

Their 14.9 points per tilt marked the worst output by a team since the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out 13.2 PPG in 2013.
New coach Chip Kelly isn't fazed, though, insisted during last week's NFL Annual Meeting that the Niners have plenty to work with.
"There's good depth there, without seeing them all run around physically," Kelly said, per Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area.
Kelly pointed to wideout Torrey Smith and running back Carlos Hyde, telling reporters: "You look at what Carlos Hyde can do. He's one of the really good young running backs. There's a bunch of guys at receiver, led by Torrey, and Torrey really has a skill-set because he can run. He's kind of a matchup problem for people."
He's right about both players, but the Niners still have plenty of questions under center, where Blaine Gabbert upstaged Colin Kaepernick last season. With Kaepernick's $11.9 million salary now fully guaranteed for the 2016 season, he'll battle for the starting job if he isn't traded away.
Armed with the No. 7 pick, San Francisco also remains a strong candidate to draft a quarterback for Kelly to groom. Our in-house draft experts agree, with Charles Davis pegging North Dakota State's Carson Wentz to the Niners, while Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein predict that Jared Goff out of Cal will be the pick.