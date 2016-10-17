Chip Kelly: Niners can build on Colin Kaepernick's start

He added: "I see a different Colin out there than I did seven weeks ago, when we were in camp trying to make a final decision on where we were going to be from a quarterback standpoint. So I see a little bit of difference. I think he's up closer to 220 now -- not that the weight is a number that has to be a certain thing that he has to get to. But I think he's gotten stronger and he's gotten a little bit faster since we last had this conversation."