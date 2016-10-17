Around the NFL

Chip Kelly: Niners can build on Colin Kaepernick's start

Published: Oct 17, 2016 at 12:18 PM

San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly is not going back to Blaine Gabbert, and seems to think that Colin Kaepernick's first start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills was a foundation for the future.

"I think there are some things he did on Sunday that you can build upon. You know, for his first extended playing time since last year," Kelly told reporters Monday. "Thought there were some real positives there that we can continue to try to build with him and get him going and gives us the best chance in the next couple days."

He added: "I see a different Colin out there than I did seven weeks ago, when we were in camp trying to make a final decision on where we were going to be from a quarterback standpoint. So I see a little bit of difference. I think he's up closer to 220 now -- not that the weight is a number that has to be a certain thing that he has to get to. But I think he's gotten stronger and he's gotten a little bit faster since we last had this conversation."

For those still interested in rolling their eyes about the timing of Kaepernick's contract and his first start Sunday, go ahead and take a minute before we move on.

The move makes the most sense for Kelly at the moment. There was no sense in going back to Kaepernick if he wasn't at least planning on giving him as thorough an opportunity as Gabbert got at the beginning of the season. Gabbert averaged a 58 percent completion rate, a 69.6 quarterback rating and a touchdown pass per game over his first five starts for the 49ers.

Kaepernick went 13 of 29 for 187 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Bills. His completion percentage was 44.83 and his passer rating was 77.8.

Kaepernick obviously represents the 49ers' best chance to finish this season with some semblance of a franchise quarterback even if the relationship between QB and team seems lukewarm at best. Unless the plan was to allow Kelly one year of soft tanking in order to get the quarterback of his choice in the draft, the one-time Super Bowl contending QB deserves a chance to play out the string -- or at least the next few weeks.

That's one person's version of common sense. However, questions about another first-round pick on the roster, Christian Ponder, seem to be mounting during Kelly's daily media briefings. Who knows what might happen next?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
news

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles: 'Even with 22 [returning starters], it's still a different team'

Though Tampa Bay is returning all of its Super Bowl starters, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stresses that this is a different team that is "starting at the bottom and we're going to work our way back up." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW