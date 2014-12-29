Chip Kelly: 'I want LeSean (McCoy) back' with Eagles

LeSean McCoy has earned his two best statistical rushing seasons the past two years under Chip Kelly, going for 2,926 combined rushing yards.
Following his 99-yard performance Sunday in a 34-26 win over the New York Giants, the running back admitted his contract situation might put his future in Philly in a tenuous spot.
"I'd be lying if I say it never flashes in my mind," McCoy said of possibly getting released. "Because it happened to (DeSean Jackson), off his best year. So you never know.
"We'll see what happens. It's a business. Anything can happen; I know that. But I'm sure we can work something out. And hopefully, everything does work out. They know how I feel about them. I know how they feel about me. So we'll see what happens. At the end of the day, it's a business."
McCoy is due $9.75 million in 2015, with an $11.95 million contract -- a lot for the running back position. Philly could save $7.55 million in cap space by severing ties. McCoy sounded amenable to restructuring his contract to make it work.
"It depends how they want to do it," McCoy said. "... I love this team, and I'll do whatever it takes ... We've got some time for that."
Don't expect the Eagles to make any DeSean Jackson-type move with McCoy this season, however. It just seems insane to get rid of such a dynamic player.
Kelly's offense is ground-driven, and he's still the most important piece.
