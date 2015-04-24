Chip Kelly goes all in on Philadelphia Eagles' total makeover

Parcells is the appropriate comparison here, as the big tuna in Philadelphia now is clearly Kelly. Just as the Hall of Fame coach did, Kelly is importing "his" guys. These are not necessarily ex-Oregon Ducks; rather, they're the players who buy into and help propagate his system. So Kelly said goodbye to LeSean McCoy and Cary Williams while acquiring, by any means necessary, guys who will make it easier to do what he wants to do, both schematically and practically. Put another way, he's smoothing his predetermined path to victory with players who don't get in the way -- in the locker room, on the financial ledger or from a skill-set perspective.