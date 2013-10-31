Chip Kelly, Eagles must find right future QB; Week 9 storylines

The Eagles have gotten the most from their playmakers in Kelly's offense when Vick has been running it. With Vick at quarterback, Brent Celek and DeSean Jackson average 18.7 and 18.5 yards per reception; when Foles is in, that number drops to 14.3 and 11.5, respectively. LeSean McCoy leads the league in rushing yards with 733, but the team's rushing totals have slipped in each of the past six weeks, dropping dramatically after Vick was first injured in Week 5 against the Giants. It is no surprise that McCoy said it is more "congested" near the line of scrimmage now than it was at the beginning of the season. Defenses haven't just figured out that Kelly really wants to run first. Without Vick, there is no threat that the quarterback will take off.