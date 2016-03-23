Chip Kelly didn't like Eagles' 'weird' power structure

Kelly seems to be playing the NFL's most annoying game of semantics at this point, and really no side will ever come away with the closure they are looking for. If Lurie is right and Kelly demanded personnel control, then the failed experiment is on Kelly's shoulders. He should have known that ousting an executive who would still be in charge of a vital portion of the operation would put everyone in a terrible spot. More than anything, coaching is a CEO-type role in today's NFL.