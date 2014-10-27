Around the NFL

Chip Kelly defends decision to kick late field goal

Published: Oct 27, 2014 at 06:54 AM

Chip Kelly has earned his reputation as one of the game's most forward-thinking offensive minds. A somewhat conservative decision late in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals left the Eagles coach open to criticism.

With two minutes to play and the game tied at 17, the Eagles had a fourth-and-1 from outside the 1-yard line. There were two positive outcomes possible: A touchdown or a first down. Kelly chose to kick the field goal, a decision that backfired minutes later when Carson Palmer threw a game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass to John Brown.

"Yeah, I thought about it," Kelly said of the possibility of going for it on fourth down, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "We got the two-minute warning and talked about it. I thought our defense to that point was playing really, really well. I had confidence in them. I told them that we were kicking the field goal because I had confidence in them."

Kelly's decision to kick the field goal came on a day in which the Eagleshad found success running the football against the NFL's top run defense entering Sunday. Kelly said he believed Arizona's defense "may have been a little gassed" on the final drive.

"I felt like we could beat them in the run," said LeSean McCoy, who was stuffed for a short loss on third down. "Obviously they were getting tired, but we were gashing them and I don't think it had anything to do with them wearing down. I thought our guys up front were better than those guys up front."

Kelly was asked why he didn't ask Nick Foles, his 6-foot-6 quarterback, to simply plow ahead to pick up the first down and/or touchdown.

"I tried that against Dallas last year and it got shoved up our tails, so I wasn't going to run that again," Kelly said.

It's hard to kill Kelly's decision-making for the simple reason that you can't put yourself at risk of coming away with no points in that situation. Kelly trusted his defense. The coach's faith was not rewarded.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson owns up for effort on fumble vs. Bengals: 'It won't happen again'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Wednesday addressed a play during Sunday's game vs. the Bengals in which he appeared to show little effort to recover a fumble.
news

Jets opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that the team is opening QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams, Kansas City quarterback garnered top offensive honors for the week. 
news

Former Eagles receiver, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson retires after 15 seasons 

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL, the team announced. The three-time Pro Bowler will be an honorary captain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
news

Eagles DC Sean Desai: We will have to have a good plan to corral 'slippery' Brock Purdy 

With a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game in Week 13, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai is preparing a plan for a 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Sunday's rematch.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt is 'best defensive player on the planet right now' 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for star defender T.J. Watt when talking with reporters on Tuesday.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith (elbow) 'night and day' difference heading into Cowboys showdown 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played at less than 100 percent in the Thanksgiving night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, battling an elbow injury suffered in Week 11. Head coach Pete Carroll said "the difference was night and day" from Smith in practice. 
news

'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

In the second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," safety Jevon Holland receives the game ball after he stole the show with a 99-yard pick-six to close out the first half of the Dolphins-Jets matchup on Black Friday. 
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Mike Tomlin's familiarity with just how good James Conner is stands as the foremost reason he doesn't want Conner to have a happy homecoming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals face the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, miss multiple weeks

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and keep him out multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 