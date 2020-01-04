'Chill' Deshaun Watson ices Bills with epic play in Texans victory

Down 19-16 with 1:16 left in regulation, Allen drove Buffalo from its own 30 to the Houston 29, setting up Hauschka's game-tying 47-yard field goal with five seconds remaining. Then, after the Bills forced a three-and-out on the first overtime possession, Allen (24 of 46, 264 yards; nine carries, 92 yards) made his most insane play of all: On third-and-9 from his 43, the quarterback scrambled to his right, with Watt -- returning after missing the second half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle -- chasing him toward the sideline. As Allen ran out of room and got pushed out of bounds by Watt, he fired an absurdly accurate ball to rookie running back Devin Singletary for a 14-yard gain.