Childress not happy with Peterson's absence from Vikings minicamp

Notes: Winfield said his broken right foot, which kept him out of six games last season, finally felt better two months ago. "I went and had an injection that stopped the inflammation and knocked everything out," he said. "I've been running without any pain. I can't wait" for the season to start. ... Winfield said he has been focusing on footwork drills and workouts he used to do at Ohio State "that kept me healthy." ... Griffin only took part in stretching, but Henderson participated in footwork drills and is ahead of schedule following surgery on his broken left leg. "Nobody's told me to be pessimistic about it," Childress said, asked about Henderson's chance of playing in the opener.