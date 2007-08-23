Childress misses practice for family matter, expected back soon

Published: Aug 23, 2007 at 11:15 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress missed Thursday's practice to tend to a family matter.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier supervised in his absence, and Childress was back at the team's headquarters in the afternoon. The Vikings have a brief practice Friday that's closed to reporters before traveling to Seattle for an exhibition game Saturday night against the Seahawks.

"He asked me just to kind of oversee things, making sure things were going fine," Frazier said, adding: "We've got enough leadership on this football team where guys stood up and just made sure that there was no drop-off."

Defensive tackle Fred Evans returned to the team on Thursday after missing the last week. He had a court appearance in Miami, where he pleaded no contest and avoided jail time for fighting with police officers earlier this summer. The incident occurred before he was cut by the Dolphins and signed with the Vikings. Frazier said he planned to give Evans some playing time in Seattle.

Safety Mike Doss (calf) was the most notable name among five players who didn't practice Thursday. Childress said he wouldn't play against the Seahawks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Larry Fitzgerald does not believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Four Bills Hall of Famers planning support of Buffalo shooting victims

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas tells The Associated Press he and several former teammates are coming together in Buffalo this week to help support families of the shooting victims.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW