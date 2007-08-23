Childress misses practice for family matter, expected back soon

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress missed Thursday's practice to tend to a family matter.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier supervised in his absence, and Childress was back at the team's headquarters in the afternoon. The Vikings have a brief practice Friday that's closed to reporters before traveling to Seattle for an exhibition game Saturday night against the Seahawks.
"He asked me just to kind of oversee things, making sure things were going fine," Frazier said, adding: "We've got enough leadership on this football team where guys stood up and just made sure that there was no drop-off."
Defensive tackle Fred Evans returned to the team on Thursday after missing the last week. He had a court appearance in Miami, where he pleaded no contest and avoided jail time for fighting with police officers earlier this summer. The incident occurred before he was cut by the Dolphins and signed with the Vikings. Frazier said he planned to give Evans some playing time in Seattle.
Safety Mike Doss (calf) was the most notable name among five players who didn't practice Thursday. Childress said he wouldn't play against the Seahawks.