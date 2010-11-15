Childress: Favre has 'sore' shoulder, but should play vs. Packers

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 05:22 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress says Brett Favre is "sore" but has no plans to get an MRI on his throwing shoulder and should be ready to play against Green Bay on Sunday.

ESPN reported on Monday that Favre expected to have an MRI on his right shoulder after experiencing pain Saturday.

Childress says team trainers spoke to Favre on Monday and didn't think he would need the test. Favre had surgery on his torn biceps in 2009 before joining the Vikings.

Favre made his 294th consecutive regular-season start on Sunday against the Bears, extending his NFL record.

He completed 18 of 31 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in the 27-13 loss.

Favre also threw three interceptions, one that came on a tipped ball and two others after Vikings receivers slipped and fell down.

