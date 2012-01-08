Childress could join Bucs' staff as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 08, 2012 at 02:57 AM

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress will interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a coaching position Monday, according to a league source.

Childress joins Mike Sherman and Jerry Gray as coaches who have interviewed with the Bucs since Raheem Morris was fired. Numerous league sources expect Sherman to ultimately land the job, and a decision could come this week.

Childress could end up as the Bucs' offensive coordinator on Sherman's staff if he's hired in Tampa, according to sources. Childress also is under consideration for the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator position.

