Children of former Rams owners establish fund to assist Hall of Fame players in times of need

But the Rosenblooms, who sold their stake in the Rams to Stan Kroenke after their mother's death, also hope the new fund is just the start. They want it to inspire others, including other owners and current players, to contribute to help former players, and perhaps to take on the idea of the retirement home, which their mother even wrote about in a letter Lucia found while cleaning out her mother's papers.

"In that letter, she talks about the dream of having something like the motion picture home for retired players," said Chip Rosenbloom in an interview. "The thing that really presented itself to us was the idea that this is something that serves as an example. If we are able to do something like that, perhaps it can expand outwards to be for all players, a future home. That was really an inspiration, how could we help realize this dream we have and honor those who have spent their lives giving to this game."

There is a need for a generous fund, particularly for players from the 1960s and 1970s, who did not enjoy the large contracts, guaranteed money, benefits or endorsement deals that so many players earn today. Frontiere and her late husband Carroll Rosenbloom, from whom she inherited the Rams, quietly helped former Rams players who needed assistance, as do other team owners. But among some enshrinees, particularly the oldest ones, there is a greater, ongoing need and a reluctance to seek out support.