Childhood friend suspected in break-in, shooting of DE Odom

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans defensive end Antwan Odom suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg Monday during a home invasion in Irvington, Ala., the Mobile Country Sheriff's office confirmed.
Tony Gildersleeve, who authorities describe as a childhood friend of Odom's, has been charged with burglary and turned himself in to authorities Monday.
Deputies said Gildersleeve entered through an unlocked door and went into Odom's bedroom where he fired two shots, one of which struck Odom in the upper thigh. Odom's injury was described by his publicist as a flesh wound, according to television station WKRG.
According to the Sheriff's office, Gildersleeve's girlfriend was in Odom's home at the time of the shooting.
The first shot fired hit a wall and the second shot struck Odom in the thigh. Odom and Gildersleeve wrestled with the gun before Gildersleeeve fled the scene leaving the gun behind.
Odom, 30, was released by the Bengals in July due to injuries. He appeared in 22 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons, recording 11 sacks. Odom was suspended for four games during the 2010 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances and played in only four games.