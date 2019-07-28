Around the NFL

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill speaks for first time since return

Published: Jul 28, 2019 at 05:47 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill spoke for the first time Sunday morning since the NFL announced it would not be suspending the wideout.

In an eight-minute presser, Hill thanked the Chiefs front office and coaches and his teammates for supporting him and Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL for getting "all that facts."

"I can't wait for my new journey, man. I'm excited," Hill said Sunday. "I'm working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents. I'm evolving every day."

The league announced on July 19 that it could not conclude that Hill violated the league's personal conduct policy and therefore he would not be suspended.

Hill had been barred from all team-related activities after audio surfaced on the first day of the 2019 NFL Draft in which he discussed injuries suffered by his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified" of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

Hill told reporters Sunday that he was unaware the audio existed until it came out in late April. The receiver said he wanted to "man up" to "what he did on the audio," in respect to his use of bad language.

"I don't want nobody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now, my mom like that. It's very disrespectful," Hill said. "I mean, my mom got onto me, like she thumped me in the ear, like, Come on, man, Reek. Come on, grow up, grow up out of it. So, never again. Like I said I'm growing as a human being, as a person. Never again."

On June 7, the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's Office announced that its criminal investigation into Hill was no longer active. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe did note that he believed the 3-year-old son of Hill and Espinal had been hurt but that he couldn't prove who did what. That sentiment mirrored Howe's comments in April when he announced that neither Hill nor his fiancee would be charged with a crime after the initial investigation into the case.

Hill was on the field Saturday as Chiefs training camp opened. The receiver was met with cheers from the crowd at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri.

"It felt great. The fans here are amazing," Hill said of his reception. "They do a good job as well making me feel like I'm family, so it's great to be back."

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is expected to play a key role in the Chiefs' offense in 2019. Hill earned first-team All-Pro honors as a receiver in 2018 after recording career highs of 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns and leading K.C. to the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance.

With suspension speculation behind him, Hill said he's ready to get back to work.

"It feels good, man," Hill said. "The love feels good to come back out here, to have that chance, it's crazy, man.

"So I'm back. The Cheetah's back, man."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah on recovering from injury: 'I feel like I've been hungry like I haven't ate in years'

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been no stranger to on-the-field hardship since joining Detroit. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Ohio State product is "hungry" to get back on the field once again.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott still feels he has 'something to prove' after injury-hampered season

Despite suffering a partially torn PCL in Week 4, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott started every game for Dallas in 2021. Though he maintained numbers that ranked him among the top RBs in the league, Elliott still feels he has something to prove in 2022.

news

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

New Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown believes the Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in himself and DeVonta Smith, who Brown expects "to dominate."

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW