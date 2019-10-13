Around the NFL

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) active vs. Texans

Published: Oct 13, 2019 at 03:39 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For the first time since the first week of the season, Tyreek Hill will take the field for the Chiefs.

Hill (shoulder) is officially active for today's home game against the Texans.

Injured against the Jaguars in Week 1, Hill returns to a Chiefs offense dealing with other injuries and happy to have the game-breaking wideout back in the mix.

On Friday, Hill was cleared from his sternoclavicular joint injury and ended the week practicing on a limited basis. On the same day in which Hill received his clearance, K.C. coach Andy Reid said Hill would be a game-time decision.

The Chiefs are also dealing with injuries to receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and starting offensive linemen Eric Fisher (groin) and Andrew Wylie (ankle) as quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been slowed by an ankle injury. So Hill's return bodes well for one of the league's most high-octane offenses.

In less than a full half of work, Hill had two catches for 16 yards against the Jaguars.

In his fourth season, Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection every year prior and produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 25 receiving touchdowns over his three seasons.

