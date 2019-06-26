Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill meets with NFL investigators

Tyreek Hill completed his meeting with NFL investigators in Kansas City on Wednesday regarding recent child abuse allegations against the Chiefs wide receiver.
Hill met with Lisa Friel, the NFL's senior VP of Special Counsel for Investigations, and other league officials and was represented by his personal lawyer and an NFL Players Association lawyer, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
This was Hill's first interview with the league and opportunity to answer to allegations of child abuse toward his 3-year-old son. The receiver also was expected to be asked in the interview about audio released by a local TV station on April 26 in which Hill is heard administering threats to his fiancée and discussing using a belt to discipline his son, Rapoport added.
There is no timetable for a ruling on Hill's case, Rapoport reported.
Hill is expected to report to the Chiefs for training camp when it begins on July 26 barring a significant development in the case. The receiver has been banned by Kansas City from team activities since April 26 when KCTV5 released the aforementioned audio.
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's Office announced earlier this month that the criminal investigation into Hill stemming from the child abuse probe was no longer active.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in May that the league would wait until the conclusion of law enforcement investigations before weighing in on the matter. Hill's case with the Kansas Department for Children and Families remains ongoing.
Hill remains subject to a potential suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.