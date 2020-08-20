Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill left practice early with hamstring injury

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a soft-tissue injury.

The speedster left practice early with what the team termed a hamstring injury, per Matt McMullen of the team's official website. The Chiefs also listed Alex Okafor on the injury report with a calf injury.

Hill left practice after pulling up lame during a one-on-one drill, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, following a long reception. The wideout went to the sideline, where trainers checked out his right leg.

Hill exited the practice field under his own power.

The 26-year-old receiver tweaked his hamstring in Week 11 last year, exiting the tilt early, but didn't miss a game thanks to the bye falling the next week. Hill did miss four games last season due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 1.