Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill left practice early with hamstring injury

Published: Aug 20, 2020 at 01:42 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a soft-tissue injury.

The speedster left practice early with what the team termed a hamstring injury, per Matt McMullen of the team's official website. The Chiefs also listed Alex Okafor on the injury report with a calf injury.

Hill left practice after pulling up lame during a one-on-one drill, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, following a long reception. The wideout went to the sideline, where trainers checked out his right leg.

Hill exited the practice field under his own power.

The 26-year-old receiver tweaked his hamstring in Week 11 last year, exiting the tilt early, but didn't miss a game thanks to the bye falling the next week. Hill did miss four games last season due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 1.

A keystone to the Chiefs' offense, Hill opens up the entire operation with his speed. Soft-tissue injuries are unfortunately common early in training camp, particularly given the restrictions this offseason. Hill's hamstring injury is one to monitor as we get closer to the season kicking off in K.C.

