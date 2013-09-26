Chiefs will make Broncos fight for AFC West; 10 things to watch

That seems to be what separates the Broncos and Chiefs -- the feeling that while Kansas City is loaded with talent and playing mistake-free games, Denver has a much higher ceiling. That is especially true because, remarkably, the Broncos have been dominating their games without two of their defensive stars on the field. They already are halfway through linebacker Von Miller's six-game suspension, and cornerback Champ Bailey has not played yet this season while recovering from a sprained foot he suffered last month. Still, Denver is tied for the league lead in interceptions, a byproduct of exactly what the Broncos want their defense to do: Give Manning the ball again and again.