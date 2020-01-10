Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Jones questionable vs. Texans

Around the NFL

Jan 10, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of an AFC Championship continues this weekend with a home game against the Houston Texans, and they might be shorthanded.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) are questionable for Sunday's game against Houston, according to the team's injury report released Friday afternoon. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) is out.

Kelce was a limited participant in practice all week, providing hope the athletic playmaker will be able to suit up for Kansas City's most important game of the season up to this point. Jones, however, went from being a limited participant Thursday to a non-participant Friday, seemingly making his status more uncertain.

Both players are integral to their unit's success. Kelce led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,229) in 2019 while catching five touchdowns as part of Kansas City's explosive offense. Fresh off a breakout 2018 campaign, Jones has played similarly well in 2019, recording 36 tackles, 9.0 sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble in 13 games.

The Chiefs will be able to manage without Claiborne, a veteran who fills a third corner role behind Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland, but they rely heavily on the contributions of Kelce and Jones. The status of the latter two will be important in the hours leading up to Sunday's showdown at Arrowhead.

