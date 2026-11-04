Chiefs trade possibilities: Which receiver would be the best fit in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs could use a receiver. And at this point, it's not a secret.

Wideout was one of K.C.'s biggest questions heading into the season, and it still hasn't been solidified. Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious ankle injury that'll keep him out until at least the playoffs. Rashee Rice has been productive when he's on the field, but he's also missed time with a hamstring issue. Xavier Worthy hasn't earned quarterback Patrick Mahomes' trust, with multiple miscommunications on routes and rookie Cyrus Allen has only recently increased his playing time while still learning the offense.

It means the Chiefs could use more stability at receiver before next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

So who might make the most sense to acquire?

Let's take a look at two of the most realistic options.

Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs

Projected trade value: Fourth-round pick

Why it makes sense: The biggest thing is that there wouldn't be many barriers to making this deal happen.

The Colts are in sell mode after firing general manager Chris Ballard, and Downs requested a trade last week while hoping to land with a contender.

In the last year of his contract, Downs would be a pure rental for this season. He'd come in on an affordable contract, though, in the final year of his rookie deal; that's notable as the Chiefs try to navigate the deadline without much salary-cap wiggle room.

Downs, who ranks fourth on The Athletic analyst Daniel Popper's trade deadline big board, is considered a strong route runner and excellent separator with his 5-foot-9, 171-pound frame. Beating man coverage has been the Chiefs' multi-season issue, and Downs could profile as an "easy button" option for Mahomes on critical passing downs.

Another question: Could the Colts package Downs with elite kicker Spencer Shrader in a trade for struggling Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and a better draft pick? The Chiefs could save cap space and solve their biggest special-teams issue if the teams widened the deal.

Downs also has experience as a punt returner. That could mean something for the Chiefs, who rank 29th in expected points added per punt return, according to TruMedia.

Why it wouldn't make sense: Just last week, coach Andy Reid was asked what the team would need from a potential midseason acquisition receiver.

"You'd hope they'd be familiar with the offense. If they're not, they've got to be smart and pick it up quickly," Reid said. "I've had players that have done that and done it well, but I would tell you, there better be some form of an aptitude there in that capacity, because you're jumping in the middle of things."

The biggest question for Downs, then, is how quickly he could learn the playbook.

Downs has also primarily been a slot receiver for the Colts, and that's a crowded position for K.C. when Rice, tight end Travis Kelce and Allen are available. He's also not a perfect fit to replace what the Chiefs have been missing with Thornton out, though adding him could push Worthy to fill Thornton's deep-route vacancy after Worthy failed to get needed separation on some quick-twitch routes in recent weeks.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Projected trade value: Third-round pick

Why it makes sense: The Chiefs would be getting multiple seasons in a trade for Thomas, as he's in the third year of his rookie deal, which would guarantee at least one more season in K.C. after this one.

Thomas is also a more direct replacement for Thornton if the Chiefs want to go that direction. At 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, Thomas is a true outside guy with stretch-the-field speed and a bigger frame that would give Mahomes a wider target downfield.

It's also worth noting that Thomas' best season -- when he had 87 catches for 1,282 yards in his rookie season -- came when Reid protégé Doug Pederson coached him in Jacksonville. That means Thomas has previous experience with a Reid-type playbook, and he's also shown what he can do when featured in that type of offense.

Like Downs, Thomas' rookie-deal contract makes him attractive; the Chiefs could fit him under their cap without much maneuvering.

Why it wouldn't make sense: Even if the Jaguars are open to trading the underutilized Thomas … would they choose the Chiefs?

Jacksonville and K.C. currently rank second and third in Super Bowl odds among AFC teams. If the Jaguars traded Thomas to the Chiefs, only for him to become the missing piece that pushes K.C. toward the top of the conference, it'd be a nightmare scenario.

The Chiefs must have at least some question about why Thomas has been so unproductive this season. Thomas has just one catch in his last three games combined, and that's for an offensive-minded coach in Liam Coen, who seems to be getting the most out of other talented players.

Thomas' immediate impact could be limited while learning the playbook, and a potential third-round price would be costly, especially considering the Chiefs' most recent third-round picks -- Nohl Williams and Ashton Gillotte -- have progressed this season to become impact players.

The Chiefs might also have some redundancy when Thornton returns. Thornton signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason, meaning they would need to find a way to feature Thomas and Thornton next season, even though their skill sets mostly overlap.

Others considered: Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley, Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.