Chiefs top Browns, are off to best start in five years

Published: Sep 19, 2010 at 11:20 AM

CLEVELAND -- Two wins in one week have the Kansas City Chiefs off to a shocking start.

Brandon Flowers returned an interception for a touchdown, Ryan Soccup kicked three field goals and the Chiefs converted a late fourth-down gamble by coach Todd Haley for a 16-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Chiefs, who also knocked off the defending AFC West champion San Diego Chargers on Monday night, are 2-0 for the first time since 2005.

Browns running back Jerome Harrison was held to 33 yards on 16 carries, and the Chiefs angled kicks away from Joshua Cribbs, who did burn them for a 65-yard TD reception from Seneca Wallace.

Wallace started in place of Jake Delhomme, who injured his right ankle last week in his debut for the Browns (0-2), a 17-14 loss at Tampa Bay. Wallace finished 16-of-31 passing for 229 yards.

The Chiefs were clinging to their two-point lead and faced with a fourth-and-inches at the Cleveland 36-yard line with two minutes left. Instead of punting and pinning the Browns deep, Haley went for it, and running back Thomas Jones leaped over the pile for a game-clinching first down.

