Chiefs top Browns, are off to best start in five years

Brandon Flowers returned an interception for a touchdown, Ryan Soccup kicked three field goals and the Chiefs converted a late fourth-down gamble by coach Todd Haley for a 16-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Browns running back Jerome Harrison was held to 33 yards on 16 carries, and the Chiefs angled kicks away from Joshua Cribbs, who did burn them for a 65-yard TD reception from Seneca Wallace.
Wallace started in place of Jake Delhomme, who injured his right ankle last week in his debut for the Browns (0-2), a 17-14 loss at Tampa Bay. Wallace finished 16-of-31 passing for 229 yards.