Chiefs to host RBs C.J. Anderson, Charcandrick West

Published: Dec 02, 2018 at 01:01 PM
Herbie Teope

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't ready to stick with the status quo at the running back position after parting ways with Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs are bringing in free-agent running backs C.J. Anderson and Charcandrick West for visits Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation. Rapoport adds there is an expectation one of the two rushers will be signed.

Anderson, a sixth-year pro who recently spent time with the Broncos, rushed for 1,007 yards while with Denver in 2017. The 5-foot-8, 225-pound Anderson is a powerful runner, and has 3,155 yards on his career.

West and the Chiefs are very familiar with each other given West entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City. The versatile West totaled 1,551 yards (999 rushing) and 12 touchdowns in four seasons before being released this August. Should the Chiefs sign West over Anderson, there won't be concerns over a new player picking up the offense or fitting in the locker room.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs pounded out 174 yards on 30 carries Sunday's 40-33 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Spencer Ware, who drew the start, rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led with 52 yards on nine carries.

Adding another running back to a backfield consisting of Ware, Damien Williams and Darryl Williams should alleviate worry over Mahomes exposing himself to unnecessary hits in the open field, especially when considering the Chiefs are eyeing a postseason run.

