Chiefs, Texans players discussing joint demonstration on racial injustice before Kickoff Game

With the 2020 NFL season set to kick off tonight, players have their most prominent platform to promote social justice initiatives.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans players have been in talks about a joint demonstration before tonight's game that makes a statement on racial injustice and shows unity, per sources informed to the plans.

One possibility discussed, per Pelissero, is both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem.

This season, the NFL has encouraged players to use their voices, and the league has extensive social justice messaging planned for Week 1 and throughout the season.

Plans for tonight's kickoff remain fluid with team leaders for both clubs -- including Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas -- deciding their course of action before the first game of the year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a recent conversation with former player Emmanuel Acho in a YouTube series titled Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man that he would support player protests.

"Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to," Goodell said. "And I will support them."