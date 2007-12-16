Chiefs terminate contract of tackle Terry; RB Johnson inactive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs terminated the contract of offensive lineman Chris Terry on Sunday, the team's starter at right tackle for eight games this season.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Terry was an eight-year veteran who signed as a free agent on Oct. 25, 2006. The Chiefs offensive line, particularly the right side, has struggled all year.
Will Svitek will replace him Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. It will mark his second NFL start and his first at right tackle.
Two other Chiefs starters -- running back Larry Johnson and defensive tackle Alfonso Boone -- were also inactive. Johnson missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury. Boone missed practice most of the week with a headache and was replaced by rookie Tank Tyler.
Greg Wesley, who has started at times at safety this year, was also inactive for Kansas City.
The Titans said they had placed wide receiver Brandon Jones on injured reserve, ending his season, and signed linebacker Colin Allred. Jones injured his groin several weeks ago.
Tennessee had no projected starters listed among their eight inactives, which included backup linebacker Gilbert Gardner, who injured his leg in practice on Friday.
