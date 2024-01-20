Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on rookie WR Rashee Rice's growth: 'I think he's come a long way'

The "rookie wall" is non-existent for Rice at the moment. In the Super Wild Card Round, the second-round pick was one of two rookies to have eight-plus receptions and 130-plus receiving yards in a playoff game all-time, per NFL Research. Heading into Sunday's game, Rice leads the Chiefs with 1,068 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, including playoffs.

To start the 2023 season, Rice was on the field but not as much in the Chiefs' first six games. It wasn't until Week 7 when he drew his first start and saw an increase in snaps, receptions and production throughout the season. The Chiefs were not buyers during the trade deadline, but Andy Reid and his staff remained confident in their pass catchers to not make a move. The staff's patience has paid dividends for Kansas City's offense and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has found chemistry with Rice at the right time. With Kelce being a focus for opposing defensive coordinators, Rice has emerged as a safety blanket for Mahomes when the tight end is covered. Since Week 12, Rice has averaged 92.6 receiving yards, which is the sixth most in the league during that span.

On Friday, Kelce praised Rice's progress throughout the season has had an impact on Kansas City's offense.

"I would say just his attention to detail, his ability to feel out defenses -- be confident in what he's seeing in the defense to be able to find voids," Kelce said. "I think he's been pretty spot on with that and open to learning more about that kind of stuff. When you're open to learning about stuff in this building you're going to figure it out."