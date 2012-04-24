Chiefs TE Tony Moeaki says his knee will be ready for camp

Published: Apr 24, 2012 at 12:59 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Moeaki, who missed the entire 2011 season with a torn ACL, said Tuesday that he expects to be 100 percent when the team opens its training camp in July.

Cosell: Mock madness?

Greg Cosell's first-round projection is based solely on film study. Among the many surprises: Andrew Luck doesn't go No. 1. **More ...**

The third-round pick out of Iowa posted a solid rookie season in 2010, with 47 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns. But he was hurt in the Chiefs' final preseason game of 2011 and missed the season, one of several injuries that left Kansas City without key players such as Jamaal Charles, Eric Berry, Matt Cassel and Moeaki for most or all of the season.

Moeaki, for his part, hopes to make up for lost time this season.

Moeaki said he has been running and lifting weights in the team's conditioning program but was unsure how much he would participate when the Chiefs begin offseason practice next month.

"Rehab is good," he said Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. "As far as team activities, I'm just doing what the trainers and the coaching staff tells me to do. I don't really know until we get there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots climb to No. 2 overall; Commanders hit top five

After being shut out by the Chargers, Bill Belichick's Patriots moved to No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft order. Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1, along with needs for every team.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle sprain in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.