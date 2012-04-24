Chiefs TE Tony Moeaki says his knee will be ready for camp

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Moeaki, who missed the entire 2011 season with a torn ACL, said Tuesday that he expects to be 100 percent when the team opens its training camp in July.
The third-round pick out of Iowa posted a solid rookie season in 2010, with 47 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns. But he was hurt in the Chiefs' final preseason game of 2011 and missed the season, one of several injuries that left Kansas City without key players such as Jamaal Charles, Eric Berry, Matt Cassel and Moeaki for most or all of the season.
Moeaki, for his part, hopes to make up for lost time this season.
Moeaki said he has been running and lifting weights in the team's conditioning program but was unsure how much he would participate when the Chiefs begin offseason practice next month.
"Rehab is good," he said Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. "As far as team activities, I'm just doing what the trainers and the coaching staff tells me to do. I don't really know until we get there."