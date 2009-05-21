Chiefs tab Donovan as new executive vice president and COO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mark Donovan is the Kansas City Chiefs' new vice president and chief operating officer.
The former Philadelphia Eagles executive was hired Thursday to direct Kansas City's business operations and report to president Denny Thum, who was promoted earlier this month.
A senior vice president in Philadelphia, Donovan also worked in business operations for the Eagles, leading efforts in such areas as sponsorship sales and services, television and radio production and ticket sales.
Thum says Donovan will be a "great asset" to the Chiefs as the team makes the transition to its renovated stadium.
Donovan, a Pittsburgh native, says he looks forward to "being part of the next chapter in Chiefs history."
