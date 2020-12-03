Around the NFL

Chiefs, Steelers, Saints can clinch playoff berths in Week 13

Published: Dec 03, 2020 at 02:50 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Playoffs?...Playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?

No, Mr. Jim Mora, we aren't kidding you.

It's the first week of December, and several NFL teams can already clinch playoff berths.

The Kansas City Chiefs can sew up a postseason spot with a victory over the Denver Broncos and clinch the AFC West with a win and some help.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would clinch a playoff spot by beating or tying Washington, and can swipe the AFC North with a win and some additional games falling their way.

The New Orleans Saints can cinch up a postseason spot with a win over the Falcons and a Chicago loss, or a tie and several other competitors losing. 

Full 2020 NFL Playoff Scenarios For Week 13:

AFC

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-1) (vs. Denver (4-7), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win + LV loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + LV loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

  1. KC win OR
  2. KC tie + BAL loss or tie + IND loss OR
  3. KC tie + LV tie + BAL loss or tie + IND tie OR
  4. KC tie + LV tie + MIA loss + IND loss or tieOR
  5. KC tie + LV tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR
  6. KC tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie + IND tie OR
  7. LV loss + BAL loss + IND loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-0) (vs. Washington (4-7), Monday, 5:00 PM ET, FOX)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. PIT win + CLE loss + PIT clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over CLE​

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win or tie OR
  2. LV loss or tie OR
  3. MIA loss or tie OR
  4. IND loss or tie

NFC

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-2) (at Atlanta (4-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO win + CHI loss or tie OR
  2. NO tie + CHI loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie OR
  3. NO tie + CHI loss + MIN loss + ARI loss or tie

