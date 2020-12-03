Chiefs, Steelers, Saints can clinch playoff berths in Week 13

No, Mr. Jim Mora, we aren't kidding you.

It's the first week of December, and several NFL teams can already clinch playoff berths.

The Kansas City Chiefs can sew up a postseason spot with a victory over the Denver Broncos and clinch the AFC West with a win and some help.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would clinch a playoff spot by beating or tying Washington, and can swipe the AFC North with a win and some additional games falling their way.

The New Orleans Saints can cinch up a postseason spot with a win over the Falcons and a Chicago loss, or a tie and several other competitors losing.

Full 2020 NFL Playoff Scenarios For Week 13:

AFC

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-1) (vs. Denver (4-7), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

KC win + LV loss or tie OR KC tie + LV loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

KC win OR KC tie + BAL loss or tie + IND loss OR KC tie + LV tie + BAL loss or tie + IND tie OR KC tie + LV tie + MIA loss + IND loss or tieOR KC tie + LV tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR KC tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie + IND tie OR LV loss + BAL loss + IND loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-0) (vs. Washington (4-7), Monday, 5:00 PM ET, FOX)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + CLE loss + PIT clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over CLE​

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

PIT win or tie OR LV loss or tie OR MIA loss or tie OR IND loss or tie

NFC

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-2) (at Atlanta (4-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with: