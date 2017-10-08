Around the NFL

Chiefs stay undefeated, run away from young Texans

Published: Oct 08, 2017 at 04:55 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0), a.k.a. The Best Team In Football, stayed undefeated against the Houston Texans (2-3), beating the ailing home team, 42-34, on Sunday night in Week 5. Here's what we learned:

  1. If you don't consider Alex Smith to be in, and even the front-runner in, the MVP race this season, you're in deep denial and/or living in the past. The pilot of the game's most efficient offense, Smith's mobility and decision-making were on full display on Sunday evening. The Chiefs quarterback completed 78 percent of his passes and completed at least two passes to eight different receivers against one of the league's better secondaries. Smith (324 yards) looked as in control rolling out of the pocket and holding the ball on run-pass options as he did standing in and launching lasers up the seam to Travis Kelce or down the sideline to Tyreek Hill. Through five games, Smith has as many interceptions as he does losses: zero. Give him the respect he deserves.
  1. The tone of this one was set from the very first drive, Yes, the Chiefs mounted a characteristic 15-play, eight-minute scoring drive out of the gate, but it was a pair of devastating injuries on Houston's side of the ball that changed the trajectory of this tilt. First, Whitney Mercilus was ruled out with a chest injury. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that he suffered a torn pectoral and will be out for the year. Then, the captain went down, for good.

J.J. Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture on the 14th play of the game and limped off the field with the help of trainers to a standing ovation from an emotional Houston crowd. Watt is done for the year before the Texans' bye for the second consecutive season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. After the departure of two of their best pass rushers, the air went out of the stadium, Houston's vaunted pass rush lost its mojo and the game was soon lost.

Watt's loss will be a major emotional blow, to the football team and the city, but as the Texans did last season and as Houston did last month, there's little doubt they'll recover, especially in a competitive AFC South.

  1. After a sluggish, sloppy first half, Deshaun Watson bounced back in a big way in the second half. The Texans rookie came into the game as the leading rushing quarterback, but his best moments came when he moved in and out of the pocket evading Kansas City's swarming second-half pass rush. Watson threw five touchdowns, four of them in the second half during Houston's failed comeback attempt, becoming the first rookie with four-plus touchdown passes in back-to-back games since Robert Griffin III. Watson's best passes were deep scoring dimes to Will Fuller (48 yards) and DeAndre Hopkins (34). Expectations should be kept at bay in Houston -- the Texans won't, and can't, score 57 points every week and Watson's rapport with Hopkins (four catches on 12 targets) needs work. But Watson, with 14 touchdowns in five games, is the real deal.
  1. A relatively quiet night for the breakout rookie Kareem Hunt. As he had in his four previous starts, Hunt got going as the game went on, finishing with 107 yards on 29 carries after a slow start, his fourth 100-yard game in as many career games. (Funny that a rookie breaking the century mark is an afterthought in a prime-time game.) But when the result was up in the air, it was his backfield mate, Charcandrick West, who shined. West scored two first-half touchdowns and also proved a capable blocker. Passed over for Hunt when starting back Spencer Ware went down for the season, West is making himself useful in as many ways as possible, a perfect representation of Kansas City's modus operandi.
  1. Fuller has been back on the field for only two games since returning from a collarbone injury, and he's already made a massive difference. The speedy second-year receiver scored two touchdowns on two catches against a stiff Chiefs secondary, including one fourth-quarter home-run ball. Fuller's 49-yard punt return in the fourth quarter was blazing. Once characterized as a drop artist, Fuller has reclaimed his status as a reliable field-stretching deep-ball threat and a force on special teams.
  1. The Chiefs lost three significant players to injury as the game wore on. Travis Kelce left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit to the helmet in the first half; on pace for a career night, he never returned and coach Andy Reid said after the game Kelce is in the concussion protcol. Wide receiver Chris Conley suffered a nasty-looking Achilles injury and was quickly ruled out. After tallying 1.5 sacks, Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston left late in the fourth quarter with a calf injury. The only things that can derail K.C.'s fairy-tale season are trips to the training room.
  1. Not to be overshadowed by Hunt, last year's breakout game-changer Tyreek Hill stole the show late. His 82-yard punt return put the win on ice and wasn't even his best play of the night. Hill's toe-tapping 38-yard grab along the sideline was his most impressive grab as a true wide receiver.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Michigan's own: Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby 'cannot wait' for first game at Ford Field on Monday night

Monday night's prime-time bout between the Raiders and Lions is a homecoming for one of the league's most ferocious pass rushers, Maxx Crosby. The two-time Pro Bowler tells Bridget Condon he "cannot wait" for his first game at Ford Field.
news

MRI shows Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered torn ACL in loss to Titans

An MRI revealed Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and he will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) cleared for contact, in line for Week 9 return vs. Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, enabling the starter to return to action against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was examined before Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on surpassing 1,000-yard mark in eight games: 'I've been calling my shot since I came in this league'

After becoming the first player to pass the 1,000-receiving yard mark in eight games, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Sunday that "It feels great. God is great. I've been calling my shot since I came in this league," via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "A lot of people doubted me, saying I couldn't do this and do that, but it's all about believing in yourself."
news

Packers LB Rashan Gary signing four-year, $96 million contract extension

Rashan Gary is signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos ending 16-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'We're going to play in bigger games than that' 

In Week 8, the Denver Broncos ended the 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he's team is "going to play in bigger games than that."
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on his four-touchdown debut: 'This is a dream come true'

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his first NFL start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, and said it was "a dream come true" after his four-touchdown performance.
news

Kyle Shanahan maintains faith in 49ers after third straight loss: 'We have the answers in our building'

Just three weeks after announcing themselves as early juggernauts, the 49ers played sloppy, uneven football for a third straight game to lose to the Bengals and fall to 5-3. But Kyle Shanahan doesn't think the team needs a boost from the trade deadline.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 